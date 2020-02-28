Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,754,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.