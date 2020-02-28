Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,600,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average is $159.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

