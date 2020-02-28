Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

