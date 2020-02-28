Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,055,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

