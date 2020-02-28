Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

