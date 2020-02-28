Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

