Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.