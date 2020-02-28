Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

SYK stock opened at $190.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

