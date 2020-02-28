Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,281,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $116.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

