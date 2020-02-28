Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $214.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $248.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.85 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

