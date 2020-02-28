Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 51.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $18,748.00 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.01001290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040800 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00195867 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001913 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00322183 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

