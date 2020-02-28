Credit Suisse Group Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $76.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Shake Shack stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 44,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

