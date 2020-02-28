Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their positive rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.15.

SQ stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $85,568,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

