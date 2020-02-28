Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1843185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.