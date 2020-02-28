CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $156.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.40 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

