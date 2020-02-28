CryptoAds Marketplace Tops 1-Day Volume of $97,554.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $118,160.00 and $97,554.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

