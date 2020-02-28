Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUE opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

