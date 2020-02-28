Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Lowered to $150.00 at SunTrust Banks

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.