Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Lowered to $160.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

