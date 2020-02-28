CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Nomura

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Nomura from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.21% from the stock’s current price.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.