D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 118,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

