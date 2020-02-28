Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $99.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after buying an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 442,958 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

