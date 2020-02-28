DATA Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. DATA has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $94,421.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and UEX. During the last week, DATA has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, UEX, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

