David F. Shotwell Sells 1,036 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $17,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

