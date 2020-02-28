David R. Hoffman Buys 280 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) CAO David R. Hoffman bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,520.80. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,467.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 123.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

