Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

