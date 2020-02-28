Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Nomura from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

DELL stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dell during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

