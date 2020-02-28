Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $6.66 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.66 million and $934,480.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,731 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

