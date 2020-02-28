Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €162.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €162.00 ($188.37) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.93 ($169.69).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €141.10 ($164.07) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €109.20 ($126.98) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.58.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

