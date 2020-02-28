Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €34.00 ($39.53) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.45 ($42.39).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €26.97 ($31.35) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

