DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,431.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,955 shares of company stock worth $797,372. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.93. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

