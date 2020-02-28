DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $968,772.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $968,772.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Tidex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

