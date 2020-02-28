Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

DHF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

