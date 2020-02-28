Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 230,466 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 230,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $149.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

