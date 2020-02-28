Duality Advisers LP Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,320 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.9% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

