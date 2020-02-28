Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $691.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $787.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,201 shares of company stock worth $13,996,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

