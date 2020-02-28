Duality Advisers LP Invests $14.73 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000. Ball makes up 0.9% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,986 shares of company stock worth $4,560,944. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

