Duality Advisers LP Invests $23.08 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.48% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 125,490 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

