Duality Advisers LP Makes New $15.52 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

