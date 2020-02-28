Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,000. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.