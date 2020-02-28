Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 978,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.