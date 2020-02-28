Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 242.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.9% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

