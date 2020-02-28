Duality Advisers LP Takes $21.15 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,145,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALXN opened at $92.09 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

