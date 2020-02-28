DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $267,190.00 and $262.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009110 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.