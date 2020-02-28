DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.43% from the company’s previous close.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.