Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE DY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $953.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

