Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 540278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $953.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

