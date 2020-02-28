Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EBMT stock remained flat at $$19.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,742. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

