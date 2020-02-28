Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ETN opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

