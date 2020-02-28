Edward Jones Upgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Buy

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $68.29 on Wednesday, reaching $1,816.01. 1,292,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,895. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,986.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,834.04. The company has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.